Two men accused of SCV sex offenses return to court

Two men accused of having committed sex offenses in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court on Friday.

Scott Rodriguez

A Santa Clarita Valley resident and former deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was held to answer Friday on a charge of child pornography possession.

Scott T. Rodriguez, 41, who was under county employment until the day he was charged with one count of knowingly possessing or controlling images of child or youth photography, is scheduled to return to court May 21 for an arraignment.

Capt. John Satterfield, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau, confirmed in April that Rodriguez had been fired from the department, but declined to comment further on the nature of Rodriguez’s arrest and/or what station or part of the department he served in. L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officials have said anyone seeking basic public information about Rodriguez’s arrest will need to submit a California Public Records Act Request.

The charge listed in the criminal complaint against Rodriguez states prosecutors will attempt to show that the now-former deputy was in possession of child pornography on or about July 18, 2019.

Teresa De Castro of the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office Cyber Crimes Division is listed as the prosecutor for the case.

David Cornish

A former Saugus High School substitute math teacher accused of engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student returned to court on Friday.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Department have alleged that David Cornish, 29, began a criminal relationship with the female student after he allegedly began a texting relationship with her.

Cornish is accused of oral copulation with a minor, lewd acts with a child, penetration with a foreign object and two counts dealing with sexually inappropriate messages over the internet, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit.

The former teacher is set to return to court on May 21 for a preliminary hearing — when the evidence is presented to the judge who decides whether the trial will move ahead.