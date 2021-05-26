Valencia High School Medical Sciences Academy to host open house

Do you know a student entering their freshman or sophomore year of high school in the 2021-2022 school year who is interested in medicine? The Valencia High School Medical Sciences Academy would like to welcome any student interested in learning more about a career in the health sciences to an Open House on Thursday, June 10, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Students and their families will have the opportunity to tour the MSA facilities, meet the teachers, and learn more about joining the program. The MSA is accepting applications for 2021-2022 freshmen and sophomores.

The Medical Science Academy was established in 2015 as a “school within a school” on the Valencia High School campus. Within the program, students take Career Technical Education classes such as body systems and disorders and patient care as well as general education classes with teachers who instruct through the lens of medicine. The MSA teachers act as a team to provide support, college and career prep, travel and networking opportunities, and a family-like environment to this small learning community.

Students in the MSA will have the opportunity to select one of the three pathways during their junior year: emergency medicine, sports medicine, and, the newest addition, the mental and behavioral health pathway. In each of these paths, similar to majors in college, students focus their studies and gain work-based learning experiences. Many students obtain internships at local businesses and build relationships with potential employers prior to graduating from high school.

Recently distinguished as a “Linked Learning Silver Certified” organization, the MSA is dedicated to providing the best learning experience for its students. You can learn more and visit the facilities on June 10 in room 707 (in the big gym) at Valencia High, 27801 N. Dickason Drive.

To reserve your spot, RSVP at https://forms.gle/CGcoGz32Ece427z78.

For more information, contact: Joe Monteleone, [email protected], sports medicine pathway director; Jon Gedalia, [email protected], emergency medicine pathway director; Mara Desso, [email protected], mental and behavioral health pathway director. You can visit the MSA website at: vhsmsa.org.