2 arrested on suspicion of committing a robbery while ramming security guards with shopping cart

A man and woman were arrested Friday night after an alleged robbery in Stevenson Ranch.

Late in the evening on Friday, deputies responded to a business on the 25400 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch after they had received a report of a possible robbery, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned a male and female adult entered the location and began taking items off the display case,” said Arriaga. “(The man) then exited the store, without paying for items in hand.”

The man, according to investigators, is believed to have been confronted by loss prevention officials at the business, but he ultimately forced his way through the security guards by using his shopping cart, Arriaga said.

“(The woman) remained in the store and was detained as she exited at a later time. During a search of (the woman) and her property, deputies located identification cards and a debit card not named to her.”

Deputies conducted a search of the area for the man, and he was located a short period later on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road. He was ultimately booked on suspicion of robbery.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and misappropriation of lost property. She was also booked on suspicion of providing false identification to deputies after she is believed to have given deputies a false name at the scene of the alleged crime.