Another overdose reported at Pitchess

Emergency personnel were called to Pitchess Detention Center again Monday evening for another reported overdose.

This incident follows reports that Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel had transported at least a half-dozen inmates from the facilities last week for suspected overdoses, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

The most recent incident was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. on the 29300 block of The Old Road at the Pitchess Detention Center facilities, according to Fire Department representative Franklin Lopez.

The call came in as a suspected overdose, and was quickly upgraded to include not one, but two patients, Lopez said.

One patient was transported to the hospital in unknown condition at 10:12 p.m. as a result of the incident, Lopez added.

This is the seventh patient to be transported to the hospital due to suspected overdose in the last week, with Fire Department personnel responding to the facilities numerous times in that time period for more than a dozen patients.

A Sheriff’s Department investigation is still seeking to determine what the drugs were that the inmates overdosed on, as well as how the drugs were brought into the maximum-security facility. Sheriff’s Information Bureau officials had no updates on the investigation as of Tuesday morning.