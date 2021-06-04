CHP pursuit through Santa Clarita ends in crash

A pursuit initiated by California Highway Patrol officers, that sped through the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, ended in a traffic collision north of Templin Highway.

The pursuit stemmed from an initial collision that occurred near the Interstate 5 and Interstate 210 interchange at approximately 1:40 p.m., according to Officer Stephan Brandt of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

The victim of the first crash was uninjured, Brandt said, but when officers arrived on the scene, they were told that the other party involved had sped-off, heading northbound on the I-5.

Responding law enforcement caught up to the suspect on the freeway, near Valencia Boulevard, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle is alleged to have not yielded to law enforcement, and at 1:46 p.m. CHP officers began the pursuit, Brandt said.

After passing through Castaic, the suspect’s vehicle was involved in a traffic collision that concluded the chase. Brandt said the driver was uninjured but taken into custody.

The crash resulted in a SigAlert being issued for the No. 1 and 2 lanes for an hour, starting at 2:04 p.m.