City: Fireworks to return this Fourth of July

Fireworks will once again light the Santa Clarita Valley’s skies this Fourth of July, city of Santa Clarita officials announced Wednesday.

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the city’s Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular is once again set to headline the city’s Fourth of July festivities this year.

“It is important for our residents to be able to celebrate our nation with a fireworks show, particularly after the events of the past year,” Mayor Bill Miranda said in a prepared statement. “This event is one we look forward to all year — and as a veteran, I am proud that the city is once again holding this patriotic event in Santa Clarita.”

For the event, a portion of the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot is set to be blocked off to the public for the firework fall zone, and Citrus Street is set to be closed beginning at 3 a.m. July 4.

All other roads in the area are expected to remain open to vehicle traffic, while existing “no parking” zones are set to remain in effect and be enforced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

City officials also reminded residents that all fireworks, even those marked “safe and sane,” are illegal to possess in Santa Clarita and a violation of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, Health and Safety Code and L.A. County Fire Code.

Residents can report locations that have been problem areas for illegal fireworks in past years under the “Illegal Fireworks” category on the city’s Resident Service Center, with data gathered set to be used to map out areas of concern for law enforcement. It should be noted that these reports do not result in an immediate response from the Sheriff’s Department.

The Resident Service Center is accessible on the city’s website at santa-clarita.com/RSC, as well as through the Santa Clarita mobile app, and the public can also report illegal fireworks to the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s non-emergency line at 661-255-1121. Please do not call 9-1-1 to report illegal fireworks activity as those lines must be kept open for emergencies.

The Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, from the launch site, near the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street.

For more information on illegal firework use in Santa Clarita and additional resources, visit santa-clarita.com/Fireworks.