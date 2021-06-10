Community | Education in brief

2 local Bucknell students named to dean’s list

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. The following local students have achieved dean’s list status:

Brandon Waldau, class of 2022, from Valencia.

Tia Gemechu, class of 2023, from Stevenson Ranch.

Located in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Bucknell University is a selective private liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates.

Ochoa named to College of Saint Mary fall 2020 dean’s list

College of Saint Mary has announced the exceptional achievements of students with the release of the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, including senior Samantha Ochoa, of Santa Clarita. In total, 201 students were named to the honorary dean’s list.

“I’m so proud of our students and their commitment to excellence both in the classroom and in their communities,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs Kimberly Allen. “It’s an incredible honor to make this list and these students earned it with all the hard work they put in throughout the fall semester.”

To qualify for the College of Saint Mary Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student.

Students study and learn within CSM’s Omaha campus, located in the heart of Aksarben Village.

Marchione receives academic scholarship to Culver-Stockton College

Anthony Marchione, from Santa Clarita, has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s incoming class for the fall 2021 semester.

Marchione, a senior at Saugus High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500-per-year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Missouri, is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.

C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.