Community | Education in brief

Iowa State University announces fall 2020 dean’s list

Skylar Page Eisenberg, an elementary education major from Stevenson Ranch, has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Iowa State University.

More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2020 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

2 SCV students named to Whitworth University honor roll

Emma Cunningham, of Santa Clarita, and Kaycie Priske, of Valencia, have achieved Provost’s Honor Roll status for the fall 2020 semester at Whitworth University. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

Dwight Ham of Santa Clarita earns degree at George Fox University

Dwight Ham, of Santa Clarita, was among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the fall of 2020. Ham earned a doctor of business administration.

George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon.