Containment set up for burglary suspect

A containment was set up and a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday in Canyon Country following a foot pursuit with a man wanted on suspicion of burglary.

The call for a containment came in at approximately 10:20 a.m. as deputies worked to find the man suspected of the incident, who they subsequently located approximately 10 minutes later in the area.

“They have one in custody now,” said Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The man had first run out of deputies’ view on Sundowner Way, near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Mint Canyon Road. He was taken into custody on the same street.

The suspect had been described as wearing a black t-shirt, backpack, blue jeans and wearing a motorcycle helmet. A K-9 unit had been dispatched to the scene as well.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.