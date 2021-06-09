Containment set up for wanted suspect

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies established a containment zone in Newhall Wednesday, as they searched for a wanted suspect.

The incident was reported just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of 11th and Walnut streets after the suspect ran from deputies, according to Sgt. Robert Gonzalez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A containment was set up as deputies continued their search for the suspect, Gonzalez said.

No further information regarding the initial call or suspect were available as of the publication of this story.