Containment set up for wanted suspect

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies established a containment zone in Newhall Wednesday, as they searched for a wanted suspect.

The incident was reported just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of 11th and Walnut streets after the suspect ran from deputies, according to Sgt. Robert Gonzalez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A containment was set up as deputies continued their search for the suspect, Gonzalez said.

No further information regarding the initial call or suspect were available as of the publication of this story.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

