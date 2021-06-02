Corvette Club to host biannual food drive

The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting its biannual food drive to help feed local families, benefiting the SCV Food Pantry.

“The SCV Corvette Club can think of nothing more fulfilling than to assist the SCV Food Pantry in meeting the demand of feeding those in need within our own community,” said Karen Jewett, the club’s activities coordinator

The club typically sets up some of their Corvettes near the entrance of Sam’s Club, enticing shoppers to come up for a peek before members hand them a flier, asking for contributions.

Most-needed food items include:

Cereal, granola bars, popcorn, nuts, natural fruit snacks.

Canned tomatoes*: diced, stewed, sauce, puree, paste.

Canned vegetables*: green beans, peas, corn, carrots.

Canned soup*: chili, stew.

Canned fruit: fruit cocktail, peaches, pears, pineapple.

Canned beans*: baked beans, kidney, refried.

Canned meat: tuna, chicken, spam.

Dried beans: black, pinto, kidney, white or lentils.

Dry soup (ramen/cup of noodles).

Macaroni and cheese.

Peanut butter.

Pasta or rice.

*These items are also needed in low sodium.

Non-food items needed include:

Bar soap.

Baby wipes.

Deodorant (men’s and women’s).

Disposable diapers (sizes 3 and above).

Shampoo and conditioner.

Toothbrushes and toothpaste.

The SCV Corvette Club’s food drive is scheduled 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sam’s Club, located at 26468 Carl Boyer Drive. Those interested in volunteering can contact Donna Webster at [email protected].