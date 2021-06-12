Couple brings Caring Transitions to SCV

Husband-and-wife duo Jared and Victoria Erfle are teaming up and using past experience to help seniors with transitions and relocations.

After seeing the need firsthand through a real estate client at their brokerage firm, the Erfles decided to bring Caring Transitions, a certified transition management service that helps seniors move, downsize and resettle, to the Santa Clarita Valley, with the goal of making the move easier for seniors and their loved ones.

“I sold a home to a gentleman in 2007, and last year, he called me back to sell that same home again,” Jared Erfle said.

While the home sold in one day, moving and selling furniture was a four-month process, until Caring Transitions came in and took over the process.

“Having helped many families through challenges as a real estate broker, Victoria and I saw an opportunity to serve our community in a new way,” Jared said, adding that with the population of older Americans set to explode in the coming years, it was also the perfect time. “We really saw the need to help senior citizens firsthand.”

Caring Transitions’ specially trained professionals handle every detail of their clients’ transition, from decluttering and packing to downsizing, moving and resettling.

“It’s a challenging time and can be a difficult conversation for families to have,” Victoria Erfle said, adding that every family’s situation is different, and they work to cater to what is needed, regardless of the situation. “It’s really customizable, whatever their needs are, because what’s most important is for them to make the process the least stressful possible. That’s where we come in.”

For more information, call 661-336-2345 or visit CaringTransitionsSCV.com.