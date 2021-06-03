Deputies investigating report of shooting in Castaic

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a gunshot victim who reportedly turned up at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital late Thursday night.

Station officials were notified of a male patient who arrived at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital around 10:42 p.m., with a woman who drove him there.

Deputies are currently investigating a report that he may have been shot in Castaic. The victim, who was shot in the leg, reported that the two were walking on Castaic Road, near the Rodeway Inn, when he was shot.

Deputies were still seeking to confirm the details regarding the incident as of 11:30 p.m. Detectives are in the area investigating, near the 31000 block of Castaic Road.

The condition of the patient was not immediately available to station officials.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be released as it becomes available.