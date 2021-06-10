Emergency personnel respond to reported assault at Pitchess

First responders were called to the scene of a reported assault Thursday at Pitchess Detention Center.

The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. on the 29300 block of The Old Road in Castaic, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“We’re responding to reports of an assault,” Lua said. “Two ambulances were requested.”

L.A. County Sheriff’s Information Bureau officials confirmed a yard incident had occurred while 60 inmates were in the yard, according to spokesman Dep. Miguel Meza.

There were no uses of force and eight minor injuries reported, Meza said.

No transports were made as a result of the incident, added Fire Department Representative Charisma Murillo.