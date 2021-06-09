Firefighters respond to brush fire reported in Castaic

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel mop up after a brush fire broke out in Castaic on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Firefighters responded to brush fire reported in Castaic on Wednesday morning. 

The incident was reported at 10:10 a.m. near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, north of Lake Hughes Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Johnathan Matheny. 

Upon arrival, firefighters reported a 1-acre blaze, running uphill, with no structures threatened as of 10:30 a.m., Matheny added. 

California Highway Patrol officers closed Ridge Route Road in both directions as fire crews worked to contain the blaze, according to a CHP traffic log.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze, with forward progress stopped by 10:40 a.m. and crews beginning mop up, according to Fire Department representative Charisma Murillo.

