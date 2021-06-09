Firefighters respond to brush fire reported in Castaic

Firefighters responded to brush fire reported in Castaic on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at 10:10 a.m. near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, north of Lake Hughes Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Johnathan Matheny.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel mop up after a brush fire broke out in Castaic on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal

BRUSH FIRE | FS149 | SB 5/ Lake Hughes Rd | #Castaic | Units on-scene reporting 1 acre brush fire. No structures threatened. Full 1st alarm brush fire response. #RidgeIC#LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 9, 2021

Upon arrival, firefighters reported a 1-acre blaze, running uphill, with no structures threatened as of 10:30 a.m., Matheny added.

California Highway Patrol officers closed Ridge Route Road in both directions as fire crews worked to contain the blaze, according to a CHP traffic log.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze, with forward progress stopped by 10:40 a.m. and crews beginning mop up, according to Fire Department representative Charisma Murillo.