Firefighters respond to brush fire reported in Castaic

Firefighters responded to brush fire reported in Castaic on Wednesday morning.
The incident was reported at 10:10 a.m. near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, north of Lake Hughes Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Johnathan Matheny.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported a 1-acre blaze, running uphill, with no structures threatened as of 10:30 a.m., Matheny added.
California Highway Patrol officers closed Ridge Route Road in both directions as fire crews worked to contain the blaze, according to a CHP traffic log.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze, with forward progress stopped by 10:40 a.m. and crews beginning mop up, according to Fire Department representative Charisma Murillo.