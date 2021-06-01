Gunshot victim reported at Agua Dulce fire station

At least one person is dead following a shooting at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce Tuesday morning, which drew active shooter response from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies that led to a burning home in Acton, where it was believed the shooter had set his home ablaze.

Homicide officials confirmed an investigation at the fire station and referred comment to Lt. Brandon Dean of the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau.

A fire official also confirmed that there was at least one person dead and another was injured.

The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on the 8700 block of Sierra Highway, according to L.A. County Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua.

It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce.

Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau confirmed that a shooting had occurred at the fire station, with at least one gunshot victim confirmed as of 11:30 a.m.

“We’re responding to reports of a gunshot wound, and two ambulances were requested,” Lua said, later adding that two Fire Department helicopters had also been called to the scene.

The suspect remained outstanding as of 11:30 a.m., and the search was ongoing, Sanchez said.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the suspect had set his Acton house on fire, with additional victims possibly at that location.

Lua confirmed that firefighters were responding to a structure fire on the 2600 block of Bent Spur Drive, though firefighters were staying clear of the scene until it was confirmed whether there were any more active suspects.

We have a high volume of law enforcement presence in the area of Bent Spur Road in Acton. For the public's safety we ask that you avoid the area until further notice.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed they were in unified command with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the Fire Department, advising residents to avoid the area, as there was a high volume of law enforcement presence in the area.

“For the public’s safety, we ask that you avoid the area until further notice,” a social media post by the department read.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.