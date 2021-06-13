High-speed pursuit ends in crash

A motorcycle led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit Sunday morning.

The incident began on Highway 14 in the Canyon Country area, with officers reportedly in pursuit of the motorcycle, traveling at high speeds, according to CHP Officer Moises Marroquin.

After reportedly traveling northbound on Highway 14 at more than 100 mph, the motorcycle crashed near Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce, according to Marroquin and Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.

The suspect fled the scene, and led officers on a brief foot pursuit before he was placed in custody, Marroquin added.

The suspect was then transported to a trauma center, added Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.

No information was readily available regarding why the pursuit was initiated.