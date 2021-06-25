J-Team deputies seize narcotics during traffic stop

While conducting a Valencia traffic stop Tuesday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies found a woman in possession of approximately 2 ounces of heroin and other contraband.

Deputies from the station’s Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, pulled over the suspect during a traffic stop near the intersection of The Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway, SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman, Deputy Natalie Arriaga, said in a social media post.

The woman was reportedly found to be in possession of approximately 2 ounces of heroin, contraband similar to that used for the sale of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, per the post.

The suspect was one of a few arrests made during a J-Team “crime-suppression” operation, according to Arriaga’s post.

The woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Arriaga said.