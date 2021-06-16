Local fifth-grader excels in international math competition

Reader submission

Aakash Ahuja Jr., 10, recently participated and excelled in two prestigious international and national math tournaments. Ahuja is a fifth-grade student at Westcreek Academy.

He earned a trophy and gold pin for finishing in the top 2 percentile among 100,000 students from 30 countries in the International Math Olympiad, scoring 23 out of 25 in the competition.

Ahuja also competed in MathCON, which drew more than 17,000 students. In the first round, he was one of about 1,000 students who qualified for the finals. In the finals, Ahuja ended up among the best, winning the third-prize bronze medal.