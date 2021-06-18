Man killed in Canyon Country traffic collision identified

One person was killed following a three-vehicle crash in Canyon Country on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
The man killed in a Canyon Country traffic collision on Thursday has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.  

Luis Vega, 31, of Canyon Country, was identified as the sole fatality in the three-way traffic collision on the 17600 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near Canyon Country Park, Thursday afternoon, according to Lt. David Smith of the Coroner’s Office.  

The crash was reported at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday and, although two ambulances were called to the scene, Vega was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was transported to the hospital. 

The cause of the collision and the status of the second patient remain unknown as of the publication of this article.  

