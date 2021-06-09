Memorial Day shooting under investigation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating a Memorial Day shooting that had no reported injuries, despite about two dozen rounds being fired at a vehicle next to a group of people.

Three men and a woman were standing on the street near a car on the 17100 block of Sierra Highway, near the entrance of a nearby mobile home park, when a midsize SUV drove up around 11:30 p.m., a man in a ski mask got out and fired more than 20 .223-caliber rounds, according to detectives.

The shooter then fled the scene in the same vehicle.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offenders Burglary, Robbery, Assault, or COBRA, team are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact the Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.