More than 1K families receive food during drive-thru distribution

Boxes full of food were loaded into cars at Castaic Lake Recreation Area Wednesday during another free drive-thru food distribution event hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office.

Barger’s office has partnered with the L.A. Regional Food Bank throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for these distributions, of which hundreds have been conducted countywide.

Approximately 1,320 households each received about 50 pounds of food — including shelf-stable items, protein, dairy and fresh produce — during Wednesday’s event.

“Our communities have come so far since this time last year,” Barger said. “As Los Angeles County prepares for a full reopening of our economy next week, we know our residents and businesses will return stronger than before. As we aim to uplift and equip families to get back on their feet, our food drives will continue to serve as a resource for those in need.”

And it was the steady stream of cars that snaked through Castaic Lake’s parking lot that illustrated the continued need, said Amy Hasquet, director of annual giving at the food bank, who added that food insecurity remains a prevalent issue across the county.

“While things are reopening, not all the jobs are returning,” Hasquet said. “We’re going to keep going as long as we need to, and we’ll keep working with the county to make sure we’re able to serve as many people as possible.”

For additional food resources, including those with walk-up food distribution sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food or call 211.