NAACP Santa Clarita announces local branch officials

The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People recently announced the officers elected to lead the new branch.

The 112-year-old civil rights and social justice organization has a new branch here in Santa Clarita with the mission to work to disrupt inequality, dismantle racism and accelerate change in key areas including criminal justice, health care, education, climate and the economy.

The officers elected are: President Valerie Bradford, First Vice President Karen Dorris, Second Vice President Rlynn Smith Thomas, Secretary Kelly Franti, Assistant Secretary Alyssa Williams and Treasurer Cheryl Corriveau.

Bradford said she looks forward to building strong relationships with the mayor, City Council, school boards and law enforcement.

“We are honored to be selected for this amazing opportunity to represent this new branch,” Bradford said in a prepared statement. “We plan to do all we can to inspire positive change in our community and help our branch be the catalyst that drives a better, more inclusive version of SCV.”

Elections were held on May 29, and officers and executive committee members were sworn in on Thursday of last week.

For more information, contact Valerie Bradford at 661-312-7007 or [email protected].