NSD hires two principals, tech support administrator

The Newhall School District announced several staffing moves this week, including the creation of a new learning recovery and instructional technology position, and the naming of two new school principals.

The district governing board appointed Chad Rose as the learning recovery and instructional technology support administrator beginning July 1. Rose previously served as principal at Stevenson Ranch for six years, at Meadows for nine years, and started in the district as an assistant principal at McGrath.

Prior to the Newhall district, Rose was an instructional specialist in technology in the Los Angeles Unified School District and oversaw an online teacher training program for the Los Angeles County Office of Education that focused on English language development.

“Chad is a natural fit for this new position and will be a key asset in supporting our efforts around learning recovery and integrating technology,” said Superintendent Jeff Pelzel.

Additionally, Tim Lankford was named the new principal of Stevenson Ranch Elementary School. Lankford has worked in education for 26 years, most recently serving as principal of Wiley Canyon Elementary School for the last 11 years and five years as the principal of Newhall Elementary School.

Pelzel said, “Tim’s experience, deep understanding of teaching and learning, and use of assessment data will continue the tradition of excellence at Stevenson Ranch Elementary.” In his free time, Lankford teaches as an adjunct professor at Ventura Community College.

Stacy Williamson was also appointed as principal of Wiley Canyon Elementary School. Williamson joined the Newhall district after working in the Palmdale Unified School District, where she was a principal for three years.

She also served in Palmdale as an assistant principal, classroom teacher, learning support teacher and general education teacher.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Dr. Williamson into the Newhall School District. Her passion for the students came through loud and clear during the interview process. She is a perfect fit for the Wiley Canyon community,” said Pelzel.