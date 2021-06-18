Open hydrant spills water into Valencia street

Crews work to shut off the water spilling into an Old Orchard street on Friday. Bobby Block / The Signal
An open hydrant in Valencia spilled water into the street, resulting in firefighters needing to respond.  

The call came in at 1:11 p.m. on 25200 Via Tanara, a street in the Old Orchard community, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

“We received a report of an open flowing hydrant,” said Lua, adding that there was no report of injuries or a traffic collision having caused the broken hydrant.  

Crews successfully cut the flow of water off within minutes of their arrival, and cleared the scene at approximately 1:30 p.m.  

Santa Clarita Valley Water had been called out to the scene to help assess the situation, Lua added.  

