Overturned gravel truck results in one fatality

A gravel truck driving into a ditch and overturning resulted in the death of one person Monday morning in Canyon Country, according to law enforcement officials.

At approximately 8:03 a.m., officials received a report of a large truck crashing into a ditch near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Davenport Road.

“It is a fatal collision,” said Officer Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Office. “It’s confirmed as a 54,000-pound, 4-axle gravel truck.”

Officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department said they received the call four minutes after CHP was contacted and that they had been informed one person was trapped.

However, no persons were transported to the hospital, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

“We were responding to a report of a dump truck into a ditch,” said Lua. “It was called the Ditch Incident.”

Fire officials were called off at 8:52 a.m., and personnel from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office were called out to the scene.

“It doesn’t appear that any other vehicles are involved,” said Nicholson.