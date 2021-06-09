Palmdale detectives investigating shooting of person in forest

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies are remaining tightlipped about the progress on their investigation into a person who was found shot in the Angeles National Forest, although a suspect appears to have been identified.

“We have nobody in custody and we’re currently conducting some follow-up,” according to Ashley Blais, a law enforcement technician with the Palmdale station, who added the incident was part of an active investigation.

One person was transported to the hospital after a report was received of a possible shooting in the Angeles National Forest last week.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. June 2, officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said they had received a report from a passerby that an individual had been shot near the corner of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed they had responded to a report of “a man down” call, that eventually transitioned to a gunshot-wound victim.

Preliminary information released last week indicated that the suspect and the victim in the shooting knew each other, according to Deputy Ronald Sneed of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. Initial information indicated that two people who were in a car were involved in some sort of a fight and, eventually, one person was shot after exiting the vehicle.

No information is being released on the nature of the shooting, the identity of the suspect or the condition of the victim at this time.

“There is no active threat to the public,” Blais added in the statement, “and the station is not going to be releasing the name of the person of interest at this time, either.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.

.