‘Puso sa puso’ Zumbathon to be held in SCV

Santa Clarita resident and Zumba instructor Jocelyn Reyes is hosting a three-hour Zumbathon for a cause Sunday.

“As we get back to a sense of normalcy, we continue to create positivity and adjust our global humanitarian projects to help the less fortunate,” Reyes said via email.

The outdoor event, called “Puso sa puso,” or heart-to-heart, is set to include raffles, food and dancing.

Proceeds from the event are set to benefit the TGNOL Crew, a Zumba group in the Philippines, and their families.

Participants can also bring their vaccine cards to get a free vaccine cardholder while supplies last.

Masks and social distancing are set to be required through the event. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $25 for VIP, which gives participants a spot in the first three rows and a gift bag with goodies.

Puso sa puso is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Clarita Athletic Club, located at 24640 Wiley Canyon Road in Newhall.