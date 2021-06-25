SCV Water honored for PFAS water treatment project

SCV Water’s response to removing per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals in the local groundwater supply received top honors as the Best Environmental Project from the American Public Works Association (APWA) — High Desert Branch.

“It’s an honor that our ambitious PFAS treatment program was recognized with this prestigious award by a well-respected, nationally recognized association,” said SCV Water’s General Manager Matt Stone. “Our customers come first, and we’re committed to safeguarding their water supply through our PFAS treatment program.”

PFAS chemicals are manmade and can cause adverse health effects. Officials recognized the opening of the plant, which is adjacent to the William S. Hart Pony Baseball & Softball fields, in early October. The $6 million facility restores up to 6,250 gallons of water per minute.

This award recognizes SCV Water’s multi-year PFAS treatment strategy focused on restoring water quality in the SCV through treatment, technology and transparency.

In a little more than a year, SCV Water constructed its first PFAS water treatment facility, restoring groundwater affected by PFAS to an equivalent of about 5,000 households annually. It is one of the first operational PFAS treatment plants in California.

SCV Water also has purchased laboratory equipment that will allow the agency to test for PFAS in-house. Currently, samples are sent to an outside lab.