Solo-vehicle rollover leaves 1 trapped

First responders assist a patient trapped in an overturned vehicle on Monday, June 14, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
A solo-vehicle rollover crash in Saugus resulted in one person trapped in the vehicle Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported near the intersection of Alamogordo Road and Cabrera Avenue in a residential neighborhood just before 12:45 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez.

“The call was reported as a single-vehicle versus light pole with the vehicle overturned,” Narvaez said.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to assist the patient out of the vehicle, Narvaez added.

At least one person was transported to the hospital as a result of the incident.

First responders and law enforcement respond to an overturned vehicle on Monday, June 14, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
