Stolen vehicle investigation ends in two arrests

A felony traffic stop concerning a possible stolen vehicle resulted in the shutdown of a freeway on-ramp and two arrests in Newhall on Friday.

Deputies on patrol near the intersection of the Sierra Highway and Placerita Canyon Road reportedly spotted a stolen vehicle at approximately 4 p.m.

“It was a felony traffic stop for a stolen vehicle and two people were arrested,” said Sgt. Ryan Elsee of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Traffic on the southbound side of Highway 14 was temporarily halted while deputies made their two arrests after the vehicle stopped near the on-ramp.

No injuries were reported as a result of the detainment.