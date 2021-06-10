Town Center Art Space launches new exhibit

The Town Center Art Space, located on the second floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has announced their new art exhibit — “In Motion,” by artist Daryl Bibicoff. This series expresses Bibicoff’s passion for movement by connecting viewers with his existential beliefs. In this art exhibit, Bibicoff hopes to express the visual harmonization of everyday social and political levels through sharing peaceful moments without barriers.

Bibicoff, a former marathon runner and cyclist, interweaves his passion with art. “In the beginning, my ‘In Motion’ art originated from one word, which I repeated throughout my master’s program in art,”’ said Bibicoff. “That word being movement.”

This piece is part of Daryl Bibicoff’s “In Motion” exhibit on display at the Town Center Art Space through Aug. 3. Courtesy photo

Bibicoff says his “In Motion” series of paintings and digital art visually expresses how he has not been able to hit the “not so fast” button in life. You can visit his 8-by-10-foot freestanding arc titled “People Thriving with Rainbow Colors in Motion,” along with other colorful pieces showcasing his artistic fervor.

This exhibit is in conjunction with Santa Clarita Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, “Reading Colors Your World.” You can explore a world of colors around Santa Clarita with programs and prizes through July 23. All programs will be held in a variety of formats this summer, including onsite locations, local parks or online, quick pick-ups, and more. All programs and events are free and open to all ages. You can register online at SCVSummerReading.com or visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events for more details.

The “In Motion” exhibit will be available for viewing until Aug. 3. For more information about the exhibit, visit santaclaritaarts.com, or contact Sydney Adam at [email protected].