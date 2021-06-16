Trey Miles collage demo set for Aug. 16 at SCAA

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight John “Trey” Miles in a collage demo on Aug. 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.

“Sunday Funday” by John “Trey” Miles. Courtesy photo

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” by John “Trey” Miles. Courtesy photo

“Collage has become a lost art form over the years. Romare Bearden brought collage to light during the Harlem Renaissance, and I’m bringing it back to light today,” Miles said. “I want the world to understand that collage is not just the cutting and pasting of pictures on a page. Instead, it’s more like taking puzzle pieces that were never meant to fit together and manipulating them to not only fit, but also to make an aesthetically pleasing image during the culmination of a long and tedious process.”

“Little Boy Blue” by John “Trey” Miles. Courtesy photo

To get the Zoom link and code, visit the Santa Clarita Artists Association at santaclaritaartists.org.