Woman found underneath Soledad Canyon Road overpass identified

The woman found dead underneath the Soledad Canyon Road overpass, in the Santa Clara riverbed, has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

The body of Suzane Guillaum, 44, with no known city of residence, was found underneath the overpass, near the intersection of Camp Plenty and Soledad Canyon Roads on Tuesday.

Officials responding to the scene found her body at approximately 5 p.m. and immediately established a crime scene.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Nelson Rios confirmed Tuesday evening the body was a woman found under the Soledad overpass, but said he could not confirm any further details at that time, citing an active investigation.

The bike path that runs under the Soledad Canyon Road overpass was closed off to through traffic as deputies continued to investigate the scene, and crime scene tape could be seen running between the supports of the overpass, cordoning off that part of the riverbed.

No cause of death has yet been released by investigators, with the autopsy investigation still pending.