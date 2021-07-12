12 Best Kratom Vendors for Capsules and Powder

Kratom is a revolutionary herb that originates from the lands of Southeast Asia and is known for its leaves which can be chewed to relieve pain or can be used as a tea to uplift your mood or even treat diarrhea. Studies have also shown it to be effective against depression and anxiety. It has been used by natives for hundreds of years and is now being appreciated worldwide for its medicinal properties. Especially in the US, it is growing because of its stimulant, analgesic, antidiarrheal, sedative, and euphoric properties. Kratom can be consumed in the form of capsules, extracts, or in the form of powder as well.

Often consumers of Kratom find it difficult to navigate through the vast market of vendors. To save the precious time and resources of our readers we have compiled the list of the top 12 vendors of the industry that provide Kratom with utmost quality standards.

1. Starlight Kratom – Top Rated Choice

After topping our ‘Top 20 list of Online Kratom Vendors’ Starlight Kratom is back to rule the list of best Kratom capsule and powder vendors. According to our research and analysis, Starlight Kratom should be the go-to vendor for your Kratom purchases if you are looking for products prepared from 100% natural ingredients. Kratom products from ‘Starlight Kratom’ are totally free from any pesticides and other chemicals making it completely safe and effective for consumers. The White Borneo Kratom from Starlight Kratom is one of the best Kratom products that you must get from this vendor.

Pros:

100% organic Kratom with high-quality ingredients.

Punctual delivery

Great customer support.

Lab-tested

Ethically sourced.

Fast and reliable shipping

Pure white vein Kratom leaves are used for the preparation of every powder

Strong strains

Cons:

No cons in our research and analysis.

2. Oasis Kratom

Next up on the list we have the Oasis Kratom. They are selling both types of Kratom i.e., powders and capsules. Along with that, there are several sample packs for their customers which allows them to try the product they are looking for before deciding on the purchase.

Pros

High-quality products

Approved by the AKA

Economical products

Cons

The website can be smoother

Lack discounts and promotional offers

3. Kratom Virtue

Kratom Virtue was launched in 2015 and is a Washington-based vendor that made a reputation in the industry despite the intense competition in the Kratom industry. They are known for their premium quality Kratom powder and this why they are the go-to vendors for the powder strains of the Kratom

Pros

Premium Kratom powder

Consisting pricing

Professional service

100% customer satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Limited variety of strains are available

4. Kratom Spot

Kratom Spot is one of the largest vendors of the industry and provides a wide variety of strains for its customers to choose from. It is also a California-based vendor located in the beautiful city of Irvine. The vendor guarantees that all their Kratom products are chemical, additive, and contaminant-free.

Pros

Highly rated by the consumers

Amazing customer support

Quick shipping speed

Wide variety of strains

Cons

The quality of the product is not consistent

5. Happy Hippo Herbals

The Happy Hippo Herbals is a vendor of Kratom which is deemed to be the most happening brand in the Kratom industry. It is a relatively newer brand with a handful of employees and yet it has established a respectable position in the market. They allow you to pay through bitcoin and also offer discounts up to 20% for the same. It may not be a giant in the market but is filling the gaps with its amazing service and high-quality products.

Pros

Amazing customer support and reliable service

Quality products

Label the function of different Kratom strains

Free shipping

Accepting Bitcoins

Cons

Childlike design

6. Urban Ice Organics

The Urban Ice Organics is a Kratom vendor that is based in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas. What makes this vendor special is their monthly subscription box that consists of a diverse range of strains every month at a very nominal price. It allows the consumer to try something new every month.

Pros

Monthly subscription box

Good customer service

Money-back guarantee

Discounts codes and coupons are available

Cons

Shipping is a bit slower when compared to the competition

7. Herbal Salvation

The brand Herbal Salvation that also goes by the name of Viable Solutions is one of the most reputed brands of the Kratom industry. The online vendor allows you to buy in bulk quantities but the prices of the products are on the premium side of the scale.

Pros

Premium quality kratom powder

Reputed vendor in the industry

Amazing deals on orders

Cons

Strict return policy

Issue of contamination occurred in 2018

Expensive Kratom powder when compared to the competition

8. EZ Kratom

The EZ Kratom is a Florida-based online Kratom vendor that started its journey in the Kratom industry in the year 2016. EZ Kratom goes by its mission statement “to provide top-notch bulk Kratom and wholesale Kratom powder while beating the competitor’s price.”

Pros

100% Kratom powder

Reasonable prices

Loyalty program for customers

Good shipping service

Cons

No mention of the return policy on the website

Weaker strains as compared to the competition

9. Red Devil Kratom

This New York-based vendor has a niche of its own and is known for its premium strains and king strains. Red Devil Kratom does not deal in the standard kratom products but only provides the stronger strains of the Kratom.

Pros

Superior quality kratom powder

Professional customer service

Multiple discounts and coupon codes available

Strong strains

Cons

Limited product range

Does not offer any return policy

Very expensive Kratom products

10. Inland Botanicals

The Inland Botanicals is run by Nate and Gina, and are known for their top-of-the-line customer service available round the clock. Their product line-up of Kratom is not that diverse when compared to the competitors but they are able to maintain high-quality standards of the products they currently have.

Pros

Quick shipping

Great quality product

Coupon codes are readily available

Amazing customer service

Cons

Does not accept refunds

The font used in the website is too light to be visible

The brand is not very popular in the industry

11. Leaf of Life Botanicals

This vendor has not only limited its presence to an online website but also has a brick-and-mortar store. Leaf of Life Botanicals is another Florida-based vendor of Kratom and has the most professional-looking website in the Kratom industry.

Pros

High-quality kratom powder

Toll-free contact number

Visa and MasterCard are accepted

Responsive customer support

Professional website

Fast shipping

Cons

Bit expensive than the industry standard

12. High Sierra Herbals

The High Sierra Herbals are based out in California and provide high-quality kratom powder and capsules at remarkable prices. They are hailed for their prompt customer service and fast shipping. Consumers can try an ounce of their product by just subscribing to their newsletter.

Pros

Good quality kratom powder and capsules

A diverse range of products

Standardized pricing

Free shipping over $19.99

Fast delivery

Informative and helpful customer service

Cons

Not well known in the Kratom industry

FAQs

1. What are the possible benefits of using Kratom?

Using Kratom in adequate amounts can provide many benefits to the consumer. Some of the benefits are listed below:

It improves the alertness and attention of an individual.

Allows the individual to cope up with social anxiety.

Boon for patients suffering from chronic pain.

Kratom is anti-inflammatory in nature.

It has the ability to act as both a stimulant and a relaxant.

Helpful for patients suffering from opioid withdrawal.

2. What are the possible side effects of using Kratom?

As is the case with every herbal product, the overuse or misuse of Kratom can cause adverse side-effects which can include:

Insomnia in some patients.

Difficulty in focusing.

Decreased or loss of appetite.

A constant feeling of constipation.

It may cause dizziness and nausea in some cases.

3. Is it safe to purchase Kratom online?

The purchase of Kratom from well-known and reputed brands of the industry is the safest method. The brands and vendors in our lists have their pros and cons and the consumers can weigh in their requirements and can make an informed decision to buy Kratom from online vendors or not.

Although there are other options of buying the Kratom in-person from physical shops as well.