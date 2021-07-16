16 COVID-19 patients in Henry Mayo, highest number since March 1

The number of patients at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has reached a level not seen since the early spring, right around when education, food and emergency services workers were getting their first access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Henry Mayo officials said they had seen 151 COVID-19 patients die and 1,278 be discharged. However, 16 patients are now in the hospital with the deadly respiratory disease, making it the highest number of COVID-19 patients the hospital has seen in the last few months.

“This is the highest number of COVD-19 patients we’ve had in the hospital since March 1,” said Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital. “The most effective way to prevent a stay in the hospital for COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.”

In the last 24 hours, the city of Santa Clarita had seen 77 new cases appear, and 86 new cases were in the Santa Clarita Valley as a whole. According to the most recently available information, on July 18, 70.8% of the city of Santa Clarita population had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 67.3% of the entire Santa Clarita Valley had.

The entirety of Los Angeles County is also seeing its numbers worsen to early springtime levels. On Friday, the L.A. County Department of Public Health announced that for the first time since Feb. 13 there were more than 3,000 new cases in one day throughout L.A. County.

On Friday, there were 3,058 new cases and seven new deaths, marking now three days in a row where the county has reported more than 2,500 new daily cases. The county also said there had been a 200-person increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county over the last week.

“If we didn’t have 5.3 million people fully vaccinated in L.A. County, we would probably be seeing almost double the number of cases today,” Barbara Ferrer, director of the Public Health Department, said in a statement on Friday. “As cases continue to rise, many of us are trying to figure out what steps to take to minimize exposure to the virus.”

Public Health officials added that 16% of the 7,230,000 of the people tested in L.A. County have come back positive, and unvaccinated people are becoming infected at 2.7 times the rate of transmission of just one month ago.

“For those eligible and not yet vaccinated, now would be an important time to get your vaccine because our three vaccines all offer a lot of protection to the vaccinated person and also slow down the spread,” Ferrer added. “For everyone, common-sense precautions including masking when indoors, frequent handwashing, and avoiding crowds, will reduce your risk while allowing you to continue to enjoy the activities you love.”

Latest SCV, county data

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 3,058

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,279,171

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 7

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 24,614

Hospitalizations countywide: 655

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 86, 77 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 29,196

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of July 21: 307

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of July 18: 70.8%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of July 18: 67.3%