All southbound I-5 lanes in Castaic closed due to brush fire

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
All southbound lanes on Interstate 5 near Templin Highway were temporarily closed due to a vehicle fire spreading to surrounding brush, and resulting in a first-alarm response from the Fire Department. 

At 4:40 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received a report of a vehicle having crashed into the back of a semi-truck causing the vehicle to become fully engulfed, according to Sean Ferguson, a spokesman for the Fire Department.  

By 5 p.m. however, officials said the small fire could be handled by three engines and a battalion chief on the scene, and all other equipment could go available.  

A SigAlert was issued at 4:51 p.m. and all southbound lanes at the Upper Crossover were closed to allow for responding crews to clean up the hillside and traffic collision site that was burning.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

