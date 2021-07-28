An SCV Resident’s Guide to Reducing Energy Waste in the Community

As the world continues to take notice of depleting energy resources, many community organizers have begun building conservation efforts to preserve usable energy reserves and build a sustainable future. In addition to the environmental benefits like decreased carbon emissions and excessive resource use, reducing energy waste yields economic advantages like lowered monthly bills. However, cutting back on daily energy usage can feel like navigating our energy-draining world blindfolded–especially without insight into energy-inefficient practices defining our day-to-day.

If you’re looking to lessen the load you bear on valuable community resources, read on for a guide to energy conservation and help build a more sustainable future.

Consider downsizing

If you’re dedicated to reducing wasted energy in your community, downsizing is one of the most helpful ways to cut your usage while also slicing your monthly bill down significantly. The average family home requires extensive energy to power HVAC systems, electronics, and appliances, with more than half going toward heating and cooling.

While there are ways to reduce the amount of energy-intensive systems in larger homes, the best solution is downsizing. By moving to a smaller place, you’ll save money on monthly bills, allowing you to save up funds to pay off debts or put toward once-in-a-lifetime experiences like travel. If you’re on the fence about compact housing, try searching for tiny house plans and see the long list of perks first-hand. If shocking low price tags and low maintenance requirements aren’t enough to sway your opinion, consider the community-serving energy efficiency at stake.

Swap out old light bulbs for LEDs

Previously, most people used incandescent bulbs to light their space. However, within the past decade, many have begun swapping their energy-sucking, outdated fixtures for LED models that use less power and cost significantly less in the long run. LED lights can reduce electricity usage by nearly 75% and last approximately 25% longer than traditional bulbs, making them an excellent purchase for those cutting back on energy usage.

Adjust household temperatures

Although it may be tempting to drop your thermostat to a crisp 68 degrees during sizzling summers and raise it into the 70s as winter approaches, doing so uses a significant amount of energy. While it may take some time to adjust to different temperatures, you can save hoards of cash during extreme weather by keeping your home at more moderate degrees.

In addition to thermostat changes, you can check the temperature of your water heater, lowering your gauge if it’s above 120 degrees. While it may feel nice to take a scalding shower now and again, consider cooling it down to save money and conserve energy.

Cut back on automobile transportation

A relatively easy way to cut back on your energy consumption is by trimming down daily automobile transportation. While it may be impossible to commute longer distances without the help of your car, consider combining trips, biking shorter lengths, and carpooling to reduce usage. Additionally, if your company allows remote work, you can telecommute part or full time to help cut back on driving-related waste and emissions.

Unplug unused electronics

While there are more apparent instances of wasted energy, like excessive driving or left-on lights, an unassuming electricity suck using up unnecessary resources is idle electronics. Also called “vampire power,” stagnant devices like televisions, microwaves, and printers drain your household energy and cost a pretty penny at the end of each month.

Final thoughts

Once you’ve taken inventory of your average energy usage, you can trim down the fat and eliminate unnecessary resource waste. Though it may take time to implement every energy-saving tip and trick into your daily life, every little bit counts when it comes to conservation. Consider downsizing to a smaller home, adjusting inside temperatures, and using alternative transportation methods to do your part in community energy preservation.