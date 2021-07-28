Anti-CEMEX bill hearing pushed back to January

Senator Scott Wilk of the 21st district.
A hearing for Senate Bill 520, authored by Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was cancelled by Wilk last month. 

The bill would allow the public to comment on large mining projects — like the proposed CEMEX sand and gravel mine in Soledad Canyon, which had its water-appropriation permit application filed with the State Water Resources Control Board more than 30 years ago — before the board reaches a decision on the application.   

Originally scheduled for a hearing before the Assembly Committee on Water, Parks and Wildlife on June 17, the bill is now set for a hearing in January, according to a prepared statement from Wilk’s office. 

“In the meantime, I am closely monitoring the status of the federal litigation regarding CEMEX’s mining contracts as this is an issue that directly impacts residents of Santa Clarita,” said Wilk in a prepared statement, noting the bill passed the Senate without dissenting votes. 

In 2019, CEMEX, an international mining company, filed a lawsuit seeking to restore its federal contracts for sand and gravel mining.  

The case is still in federal court where it awaits a ruling from Judge Carl J. Nichols. 

Kev Kurdoghlian joined The Signal in 2021 and covers politics and government in the Santa Clarita Valley. He's worked in community journalism, local government and public relations. Kev studied public administration at USC and political science at UCLA. Have a story tip? Message him at [email protected] or on Twitter @kevkurdog.

