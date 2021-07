A small brush fire that broke out under a freeway overpass was handled by a quick response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Thursday.

The fire was first reported near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and The Old Road at 12:23 p.m.

LA County Fire Department Personnel respond to reports of a fire burning under a bridge near the intersection of Sky View Lane and The Old Road Thursday. July 29, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The fire was first reported as a 20-by-20-foot spot fire under the bridge, and it was declared out at 12:35 p.m., according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

No injuries were reported nor structures threatened.

