Cantor Fitzgerald purchases Valencia Boston Scientific building for $92 million

The Valencia headquarters of Boston Scientific Neuromodulation at Southern California Innovation Park, formerly Mann Biomedical Park, reportedly sold for $92 million to financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald.

Located at 25155 Rye Canyon Loop, the 180,415-square-foot life science complex was built in 2006 to serve Boston Scientific’s neuromodulation division global headquarters.

The two-story building lies within the 160-acre, 15-building Southern California Innovation Park. It includes an onsite cafeteria, floor-to-ceiling glass conference rooms, test labs, sterilization controls, and fitness and day care amenities within the greater campus, as well as the addition of an “Innovation Lab” in 2017.

Boston Scientific signed a 10-year, triple-net lease renewal at the location in 2017, which the company reportedly plans to continue, according to Newmark Knight Frank.

The sellers, a partnership between Oaktree Capital Management and Intertex Companies, were represented by Newmark. The buyer, Cantor Fitzgerald, is a financial services firm involved in investment banking, prime brokerage and commercial real estate, an affiliate of Newmark, according to the company’s website.