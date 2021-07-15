CBS Film Series presents ‘Into the Light’

Congregation Beth Shalom’s CBS Film Series is presenting a special “under the stars” screening of “Into the Light” on Sunday night.

“The city is a canvas in Cité Mémoire, illuminating the world-famous projections on the walls of Old Montreal. Historical characters emerge nightly from the bricks and stones, creating spectacular cinema that has captured over a million spectators from around the globe,” reads a synopsis provided by the CBS Film Series. “’Into the Light’ takes us behind the scenes with the creators, former Cirque du Soleil directors, who show us how the walls whisper to us through cinematic projections. The film explores different themes, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joyful heroes like Jackie Robinson and Leonard Cohen’s Suzanne are celebrated in 50-meter-high projections.”

The screening is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita. Guests are invited to bring chairs, blankets and jackets, and sit under the stars to watch the movie outdoors. Snacks will be served but guests can also bring their own treats.

Tickets are $5 per person and $1 raffle tickets will be on sale for a chance to win a $25 gift card.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to [email protected] or 661-254-2411.