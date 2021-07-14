COC’s Michael Monsour wins statewide award

Michael Monsour, an enrollment services analyst at College of the Canyons, was selected as the 2021 4CS Senate President Award recipient by the California Community Colleges’ Classified Senate (4CS).

This statewide award recognizes an outstanding classified senate president who is confident and respectful of their classified colleagues and the college community, leads by example, and recognizes the leadership and talent in others. The selected recipient must also have a track record for inspiring the senate to advance and accomplish special contributions for the benefit of the students, staff and the district’s overall direction while also promoting open communication among workgroups.

“This award represents a collective effort by everyone participating in the College of the Canyons Classified Senate, those serving on the Senate Board, and those supporting our endeavors throughout the district,” said Monsour. “I am honored to work alongside amazing colleagues who have persevered during an unprecedented year. I hope to continue to create opportunities for classified employees to have their ideas and input incorporated into the fabric of college planning and decision-making. Thank you to the 4CS for this award, and for everyone who entrusted me with this opportunity to serve.”

Monsour was recognized at the Classified Leadership Institute that was held virtually on Thursday, June 10.

He was selected for this award after only 10 months of serving as the classified senate president, making his selection unique among a field of veteran senate executive officers.

“I wish to congratulate Michael Monsour on earning this statewide honor,” said COC Chancellor Dianne Van Hook. “His commitment to excellence and creativity is well-known throughout the campus community. In less than a year, his hard work, vision, and leadership have reinvigorated the Classified Senate and led to significant changes that will benefit our classified staff members and students for years to come.”

During his tenure as classified senate president, Monsour has written several district proposals, including board policies designed to encourage equitable levels of classified participation in college activities and governance. Under his leadership, the COC Classified Senate Board created a well-reviewed news publication called “That’s Classified!” and further developed a podcast called “Classified Corner,” intended to help classified professionals stay better connected with one another during the pandemic and beyond. In addition, he oversaw the redrafting of his local senate’s constitution and bylaws, and helped to usher in a classified anti-racism resolution.

In his position as an enrollment services analyst at the college, Monsour’s primary work responsibilities revolve around reducing barriers for new students to matriculate and enroll.