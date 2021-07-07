Community | Education in brief

UW-Madison announces fall dean’s list

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, including, Nicole Whitehead, of Valencia, who attends UW’s school of human ecology.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

Castaic student named to Potomac State College of West Virginia University dean’s list

Lauryn Buiatti, of Castaic, was among 250 Potomac State College students who earned a place on the dean’s list for fall 2020. In order to be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours of graded courses, earn a 3.0-3.699 grade-point average and may have no D, F, or I grades.