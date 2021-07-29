Community | Education in brief

4 SCV students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities dean’s list

The following local students have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:

Sevin Antley, a senior from Canyon Country in the College of Liberal Arts.

Nicholas Moore, a junior from Stevenson Ranch in the College of Science and Engineering.

Jonah Zeidler, a senior from Stevenson Ranch in the College of Education and Human Development.

Megan Meacham, a senior from Valencia in the College of Science and Engineering.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade-point average.

Aaron Gelberg named to Centre College dean’s list



Aaron Gelberg, of Santa Clarita, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade-point average.



A graduate of Academy Of The Canyons, Gelberg’s parents are Graham and Carroll Gelberg of Santa Clarita.



Centre College, founded in 1819, has been named a Forbes top-15 college/university in the South seven years in a row, and is included in Colleges That Change Lives.

Local students named to dean’s list at MCPHS University

MCPHS University in Boston announced that a pair of local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester:

Camille Beniga, of Canyon Country, is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree. She is scheduled to graduate from the Boston campus in 2022.

Denzel Abesamis, of Santa Clarita, is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree and is scheduled to graduate from the Boston campus in 2026.

The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.

The mission of MCPHS University is to prepare graduates to advance health and serve communities worldwide through excellence, innovation, and collaboration in teaching, practice, scholarship and research. Founded in 1823, MCPHS University is the oldest institution of higher education in the city of Boston.

Local student named to Potomac State College dean’s list

Potomac State College Dean of Academic Affairs Greg Ochoa announced 221 students who earned a place on the dean’s list for spring 2021, including Lauryn Buiatti, of Castaic.

In order to be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours of graded courses, earn a 3.0-3.699 grade-point average and may have no D, F, or I grades.

Piroli named to Missouri Valley dean’s list

Dr. Diane Bartholomew, vice president of academic affairs for Missouri Valley College, has announced the spring 2021 dean’s list, which includes Holly Marie Piroli, an exercise science major from Santa Clarita.

The requirements for the dean’s list are a 3.3 or higher grade-point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.

Missouri Valley College offers more than 30 academic programs, study abroad program, extracurricular activities, and many athletic opportunities. The most popular majors include education, agribusiness, nursing and criminal justice.