Community feedback requested for future Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station art piece

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking public feedback on a new, permanent public art piece, which will be displayed at the nearly completed Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station located at 26201 Golden Valley Road. The information collected will help develop the look and design of the public art piece.

The city has selected artist Roberto Delgado to carry out a community engagement plan to create a project proposal. The plan’s goal is to provide an inclusive and accessible opportunity for city residents to share what they value in their community.

From left, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sergeant Scott Shoemaker, Public Works Consultant Ross Pistone, SCV Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez and Engineering Technician Lisa Campos meet at the main entrance of the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in Santa Clarita during a tour on Friday, 030521, 030521. Dan Watson/The Signal

Delgado’s proposed design will be presented to the city’s Arts Commission.

The city is requesting community input via an online survey located at SantaClaritaArts.com, by Sunday, Aug. 8. Survey questions attempt to better understand the images that best capture the spirit of Santa Clarita, along with defining what safety means to residents.

For more information, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact the Arts and Events division at [email protected].