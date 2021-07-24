Copter airlifts one person in four-car collision in Gorman

A critical patient is loaded into an ambulance after being airlifted to Henry Mayo hospital. Dan Watson / The Signal.
Both directions of Interstate 5 in Gorman were briefly closed Saturday afternoon, allowing a helicopter to airlift a patient who had been involved in a four-vehicle traffic collision just before noon. 

The helicopter arrived at a local hospital shortly after it departed at 12:47 p.m., according to a Fire Department spokesman. The department reported a total of three patients requiring medical attention. 

The freeway closure on Interstate 5 occurred around 12:30 p.m. and lasted for an estimated 10 minutes, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt.  

Following the airlift, Brandt said traffic moved slowly, though CHP had not closed any lanes or ramps.  

Chopper lands at Henry Mayo hospital with critical patient. Dan Watson / The Signal.
Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian joined The Signal in 2021 and covers politics and government in the Santa Clarita Valley. He's worked in community journalism, local government and public relations. Kev studied public administration at USC and political science at UCLA. Have a story tip? Message him at [email protected] or on Twitter @kevkurdog.

