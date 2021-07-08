Coroner IDs Canyon Country man killed in crash

A fatal motorcycle crash shuts down traffic on Soledad Canyon Road on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Caleb Romero, 20, of Canyon Country, as the man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday.

The crash was reported shortly before 10:45 a.m., near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way, according to Sgt. Steve Sgrignoli of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Romero was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Traffic on Soledad Canyon Road was shut down traffic in both directions in response, according to Sgrignoli.

The crash remains under investigation, according to sheriff’s officials.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS