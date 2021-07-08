Coroner IDs Canyon Country man killed in crash

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Caleb Romero, 20, of Canyon Country, as the man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday.

The crash was reported shortly before 10:45 a.m., near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way, according to Sgt. Steve Sgrignoli of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Romero was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Traffic on Soledad Canyon Road was shut down traffic in both directions in response, according to Sgrignoli.

The crash remains under investigation, according to sheriff’s officials.