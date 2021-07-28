Deputies respond to reported armed robbery

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a reported armed robbery in Newhall Tuesday.

The incident was reported shortly after 4:45 p.m. on the 23400 block of Lyons Avenue, near the Newhall Health Center, according to Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the victim and stole a black purse, Royal said.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot in an unknown direction, Royal added.

Deputies were at the scene as of 5:15 p.m. conducting an investigation, according to Royal.