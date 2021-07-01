Early-morning collision sends driver to trauma center

Two people were ejected from their vehicle due to a three-vehicle traffic collision in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near Lake Hughes Drive, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.  

A car collided with semi-truck before a third car crashed into them moments after the initial collision, according to Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall-area Office. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not find anyone trapped when they arrived, said Ed Pickett, a supervisor with the Fire Department. 

The department did transport at least one patient to a trauma center at 3:47 a.m., according to officials. 

